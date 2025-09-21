Murder case against Sonam Raghuvanshi transferred to sessions court in Shillong

The high-profile murder case against Sonam Raghuvanshi has been transferred from a magistrate court in Sohra to the District and Sessions Court in Shillong, after the local court determined it lacked jurisdiction to handle the serious charges.

The case involves the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, with Sonam Raghuvanshi facing charges as the prime accused. The matter gained significant attention due to the nature of the crime and the parties involved.

On September 19, the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Sohra Sub-Division heard the case but ruled that the charges filed against Sonam fall under offenses that can only be tried by a sessions court. A 790-page chargesheet has been filed with serious charges that require the higher court's jurisdiction.

The accused remains in judicial custody while awaiting the sessions court proceedings. Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail application, which could not be heard by the Sohra court due to jurisdictional limitations, will now be considered by the District and Sessions Court in Shillong.

The case record, documents and material exhibits are being transmitted to the sessions court for further proceedings.