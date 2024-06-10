Mushroom poisoning in Meghalaya has claimed another life, with a 40-year-old woman succumbing to the effects on June 9. Larita Syiemlieh passed away at Bethany Hospital, Nongpoh, days after her two-year-old grandson lost his life due to the same poisoning.

According to police reports, Syiemlieh was among five family members who consumed multicoloured mushrooms on the night of June 1st. The others included Syiemlieh's two daughters, aged 16 and 14, her 25-year-old son, and her young grandson.

Shortly after consuming the mushrooms, the family members began experiencing severe symptoms, including dysentery and vomiting, prompting their immediate hospitalisation. Initially, all five were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Nongpoh.

However, due to the severity of their conditions, Syiemlieh and her grandson were later transferred to Bethany Hospital for further treatment. While the three remaining family members at the Civil Hospital were reported to be stable, the situation took a grave turn for Syiemlieh and her grandson.

The two-year-old boy succumbed to the effects of the poisoning in the early hours of June 5. Despite medical intervention, Syiemlieh could not overcome the effects of the toxic mushrooms and passed away on Sunday.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another mushroom poisoning case in the region. Last week, four villagers from Laskein C&RD Block, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, lost their lives after consuming poisonous mushrooms.