MY Bharat Budget Quest wraps up in Shillong with youth focus on Union Budget 2026

The Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) Budget Quest 2026 for the North Eastern Region ended after two days of discussions at U Soso Tham Auditorium. Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event drew youth, academics, industry figures, and experts to explore Union Budget 2026 themes. Over 15,000 young people took part across 17 locations nationwide, covering all states and Union Territories.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed participants virtually, calling the MY Bharat platform “a transformative, single-window ecosystem designed to guide the aspirations, expectations, and futures of India’s young citizens.” He revealed plans for a new “State Edition” of the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue, featuring state-level quizzes. Top performers will meet their Chief Ministers and Governors, with 3,000 selected for a National Youth Day event in New Delhi to pitch ideas to the Prime Minister.

Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla shared a message from the Prime Minister, who stressed that such dialogues “unlock a wide range of ideas and harness the creativity of youth to build a stronger, more forward-looking nation.”

Shylla highlighted the state’s student exchange programme, operating from block to international levels. He announced two teams will travel abroad this year – one to Malaysia in June and another to the Philippines – for cultural exposure.

Mehbub Alam Laskar, Joint Director and State Director for Mizoram, explained the quest’s goal: to make Union Budget 2026 accessible through the “Yuva Shakti Budget” concept and boost youth involvement in fiscal policy.

Panels delved into key areas. One on Green Viksit Bharat, with speakers from the National Green Tribunal, Forest & Environment, Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, and Earthtree CEO Akhilesh Singh, urged collective action for sustainable development led by youth.

A discussion on human capital – covering education, skills, and jobs – featured District Skills Development Officer Audrey Khonglam, NEHU Professor Benjamin Lyngdoh, and Don Bosco Youth Center Director Father Michael Makri. They emphasised integrating AI into vocational training aligned with academic courses.

The event included a “Sundays on Cycle” rally with the Sports Authority of India and a Women’s Mock Parliament. Some 40 participants debated “Nari Shakti: Viksit Bharat Ki Awaaz.”