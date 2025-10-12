Mylliem climbs out of relegation zone with 1-0 win over Nangkiew Irat in Shillong Premier League

Mylliem moved to relative safety in the Shillong Premier League 2025 standings after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Nangkiew Irat at SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on October 11.

Alem Khongwir scored the decisive goal in the 20th minute, giving Mylliem a much-needed boost as they climbed to fifth place with 11 points. The win lifts them from the edge of the relegation zone, though their position still depends on results in the remaining fixtures.

Nangkiew Irat, once strong title contenders, remain in fourth with 13 points but are now out of contention for the SPL crown. The side was missing key players, including top scorer Himanshu Patil, Khangmiki Pale, and goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar, affecting their performance.

The match nearly saw an early breakthrough when Wanshanlang Dkhar’s 19th-minute shot from close range went over the crossbar. He made amends a minute later with a precise cross from the left, which Khongwir converted. Khongwir now has six goals, tying for second in the top-scorer race alongside Himanshu and Shillong Lajong’s Emanbha Marbaniang, just behind Mawlai’s Loving Suting.

Despite dominating possession, Nangkiew Irat struggled to create clear opportunities and failed to capitalize on the few chances they had.

Mylliem will face Rangdajied United in their final match, while Nangkiew Irat take on Shillong Lajong to close out the season. Meanwhile, confirmed relegated side Nongrim Hills will meet second-placed Lajong on Monday at 4:30 pm, with a win capable of handing Lajong the league lead.