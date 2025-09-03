Mylliem clinch first Shillong Premier League win with 3-0 victory over Malki

Mylliem registered their first-ever victory in the Shillong Premier League with a 3-0 win over Malki, powered by a second-half hat-trick from Alem Khongwir at the SSA Stadium, Polo, on September 3.

Khongwir struck in the 55th, 64th and 70th minutes, completing a rare perfect hat-trick — left foot, header, right foot — and becoming the first player to score a treble in the 2025 season.

The two teams, both promoted from the First Division last year, produced little of note in a dull first half. Malki threatened briefly through Bankit Nongkhlaw’s run and cross, while Fashioning Syngkli wasted a free-kick opportunity early on.

Mylliem looked transformed after the break, with the pace of Khongwir, Shaibor Nongrum and Remark Kharmalki overwhelming Malki’s back line. Shaibor’s through ball set up Khongwir’s opener, and a corner from Remark led to the second. The third came from a solo run down the right flank, capped off by a composed finish.

The result lifted Mylliem to fifth place on four points, level with Langsning and Rangdajied United. Malki, meanwhile, slipped into the relegation zone alongside Laitkor and Sawmer, though they retain a head-to-head edge over Laitkor.

Round 4 action continues on September 4, with Rangdajied United facing table-toppers Nangkiew Irat at 4:30 pm.