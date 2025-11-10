Na Rympei FA, Jakrem SC storm into Meghalaya Women’s State League final

Na Rympei Football Academy and Jakrem SC secured their spots in the Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025 final after two thrilling semifinals that highlighted the growing strength of women’s football in the state.

At the SAI NEHU campus, Na Rympei delivered a commanding performance to beat Pay For Right Football Academy 4-1. Earlier in the tournament, PFR had edged past Na Rympei 2-1 in the group stage, but the Ri-Bhoi side showed no signs of that setback this time.

Pynhun Shulet struck twice (15’, 48’), while Tracy Rympei, named Player of the Match, added a brace of her own (50’, 88’). PFR’s star forward Nisilia Majaw managed to find the net in the 73rd minute from a direct free-kick but was largely contained by a disciplined Na Rympei defence.

Over at the SSA Stadium, Jakrem SC pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat tournament favourites Laitkor SC 2-1. Laitkor, unbeaten throughout the group stage, took the lead through Inrila-i-dor Khongthaw in the 28th minute. But Jakrem, representing Mawkyrwat District Sports Association, fought back in the second half.

Sunalinda Iawren, later named Player of the Match, equalised in the 55th minute before Iaphisha Marbaniang sealed the victory with a dramatic 90th-minute winner.

Both semifinals were packed with intensity and surprises, underlining the competitiveness of the league’s inaugural season. The championship clash between Na Rympei FA and Jakrem SC will be held on November 12 at 5pm, promising another exciting chapter in Meghalaya’s fast-rising women’s football story.