Na Rympei, PFR and Jakrem secure semifinal spots in Meghalaya Women’s State League

Na Rympei Football Academy, Pay For Right (PFR) Football Academy and Jakrem SC advanced to the semifinals of the inaugural Meghalaya Women’s State League 2025 after convincing victories in their respective quarterfinals at the SSA Stadium, Polo, Shillong, on November 5.

The trio joined Laitkor SC, who had sealed their place a day earlier with a dominant 10-1 win over Mawten SC of the Mawkyrwat District Sports Association.

Na Rympei, representing Ri-Bhoi DSA, produced a commanding 8-1 victory over Bright Future SSCC from Pyndengumiong DSA. Striker Pynhun Shulet delivered an exceptional performance, netting six goals (3', 28', 46', 50', 72', 90'+2). Streamlet Taro (9') and Tracy Rympei (78') added to the tally, while Blessiful Thongni (68') managed a consolation for Bright Future.

Jakrem SC (Mawkyrwat DSA) maintained control throughout their 4-1 win against Diengshynrum SC (East Jaintia Hills DSA). Early goals from Sunalinda Iawren (4') and Iaphisha Marbaniang (12') set the tone, followed by Bahunlang Synrem (32') extending the lead before half-time. Although Charlinda Nongtdu reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute, Catherine Kharkongor (83') restored Jakrem’s three-goal cushion to seal the win.

The most gripping quarterfinal came between PFR Football Academy (Shillong SA) and Mawlum Tyrsad SC (Tyrsad Area SA), which ended 3-2 after extra time. Group B winners Mawlum Tyrsad struck first through Lisha Khongsit in the 75th minute, but PFR’s Ridalin Suting (84') — later named Player of the Match — equalised late in regulation time.

Extra time saw Nisilia Majaw (98') put PFR ahead, only for Balawanbiang Khongsit (105') to level again. Ridalin then scored her second of the match in the 111th minute, securing PFR’s place in the last four.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday. Laitkor SC will meet Jakrem SC at the SSA Stadium at 10am, while Na Rympei Football Academy will take on Pay For Right Football Academy at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ground, NEHU.