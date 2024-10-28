Rooted in a 125-year legacy, the Na Thymmei Festival transformed Shillong's historic Madan Weiking grounds in Jaiaw into a celebration of Meghalaya's indigenous culture on October 26 and 27. The event traces its origins to 1899, when the organising body Seng Khasi Kmie was first established to protect and promote local traditions.

The Na Thymmei Festival, translating to "From the Root," is a vibrant cultural gathering that showcases traditional dances, music, and local theatre over two days, featuring performances by traditional artists and local performers. Khasi community elders lead workshops on ancestral practices, while stalls offering indigenous cuisine highlight regional delicacies.

Launched in 2022 with support from Meghalaya's Tourism Department, Na Thymmei has quickly established itself as a cornerstone event at Madan Weiking, the same venue that hosts the spring festival Shad Suk Mynsiem.

Key government officials attending included Cyril V Darlong Diengdoh, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, and Swapnil Tembe, Director of School Education and Literacy.

A traditional pageant contest crowned Samuel Shylla as U Nai Khatsawsynia in the men's category, while Phibahunshisha Ryngkhun won the women's title of Ka Lukhimai. The festival also featured a children's fashion show celebrating traditional attire.

Beyond entertainment, the festival serves as an economic platform for local artisans and performers, helping to preserve traditional crafts for future generations.