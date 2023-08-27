Kohima has received the coveted Zonal Smart City Award for the Northeast Zone in the India Smart Cities Awards (ISCA) for the year 2022, marking an important milestone for the city's citizens. Given that the city now competes with the nation's most innovative urban hubs, this honour is a testimonial to its impressive advancements in urban development.

The India Smart Cities Awards, organized under the aegis of the Smart Cities Mission by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, have become the benchmark for acknowledging cities that epitomize urban transformation in the country.

Kohima, the picturesque capital of Nagaland, stood out among its peers with its exceptional initiatives in areas such as sustainability, technology integration, and community engagement. The city's journey towards becoming a smarter and more livable urban center has been met with resounding success.

The award recognizes Kohima's dedicated efforts to improve infrastructure, enhance citizen services, and implement sustainable urban practices. The city's commitment to harnessing technology for the betterment of its residents has been a driving force behind this accomplishment.

The residents of Kohima, along with the entire Northeast region, can take pride in this remarkable achievement, which highlights the city's journey from being a beautiful hill station to a smart, future-ready urban center. Kohima's transformation story is a shining example of what can be achieved when vision, determination, and innovation come together for the greater good.

Nagaland minister of Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Proud moment for the people of Kohima as our beautiful city receives the Zonal Smart City Award (Northeast Zone) in the India Smart Cities Awards (ISCA) for 2022, organized under the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs."