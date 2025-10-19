Nangkiew Irat halt Lajong's title defense with gritty draw in Shillong Premier League

Nangkiew Irat SC delivered a major twist in the Shillong Premier League on Friday, holding defending champions Shillong Lajong FC to a goalless draw at the SSA Stadium, Polo Grounds. The result ended Lajong’s bid to retain their title and kept the championship race alive until the final day.

The hero of the night was Nangkiew Irat goalkeeper Akash Thapa, who pulled off a series of outstanding saves to deny Lajong. Thapa, who had spent most of the season on the bench, was drafted into the starting XI only recently and made full use of his opportunity with a commanding performance between the posts.

Despite playing nearly an hour with 10 men after Khangmiki Pale was sent off for a second yellow card, Nangkiew Irat held firm against sustained pressure. Lajong struck the woodwork three times but failed to find a way through a resilient defence marshalled by Thapa and his backline.

The stalemate leaves Shillong Lajong on 19 points, second in the table, one behind leaders Langsning FC (20). However, Mawlai SC (18) could still snatch the title if they defeat Rangdajied United in the season finale on Monday.

Lajong remain unbeaten in the 2025 campaign but have drawn four of their matches — results that ultimately cost them the title defence. Coach Bobby L Nongbet’s attacking substitutions, including top scorer Emanbha Marbaniang, failed to produce the breakthrough, while Joseph Naik’s tactical discipline kept Nangkiew Irat organised under constant pressure.

Earlier in the day, Sawmer SC ensured their survival with a 3-1 win over Malki SC. Goals from Diego Khyriem (32’), Michaelson Kurbah (45’), and Khainkupar Iawphniaw (84’) sealed the result, while Fashioning Syngkli (87’) scored a late consolation for Malki, who will now be relegated to the First Division.

The title will now be decided on Monday’s rescheduled clash between Mawlai and Rangdajied United at 4:15 p.m. A Mawlai victory would hand them a third SPL crown, while a draw or defeat would see Langsning crowned champions for the third time.

Until then, Nangkiew Irat’s stubborn stand will be remembered as the moment that changed the course of this season’s Shillong Premier League.