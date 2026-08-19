Nangkiew Irat hold Nongkseh to 1-1 draw in Shillong Premier League

Nangkiew Irat and Nongkseh shared the points after a tense 1-1 draw in their Shillong Premier League 2026 clash at the SSA Stadium on August 19.

Nangkiew Irat made a bright start, taking the lead after Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw capitalised on a lapse in the Nongkseh defence. He found Jefferson, who kept his composure to slot a low finish past goalkeeper Daraphun Talang.

Nongkseh responded by putting sustained pressure on their opponents and earned a string of corners in the first half. However, they struggled to turn their set-piece opportunities into goals.

The equaliser eventually came from open play. Kynsailang Khongsit delivered a cross from the right, and as Nangkiew Irat struggled to clear, Kitboklang Pale reacted quickest to finish from close range.

Nongkseh took control after the break and created several opportunities as they pushed for a winner. Their best chance came in the 50th minute after they earned a free-kick deep in Nangkiew Irat territory. Shano Tariang took it, allowing Dawanchwa C Challam to dummy the ball for Mebankhraw Wahlang, whose close-range effort went over the bar.

Nangkiew Irat goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar was also tested repeatedly. He nearly gifted Nongkseh an opening when he hesitated while dealing with a cross from the left, but a Nongkseh attacker failed to make contact.

Surjay redeemed himself late in the game, producing two important saves during stoppage time to preserve the draw.

Nongkseh forward Chesterpaul Lyngdoh remained a constant threat and came close around the hour mark. His first effort skimmed the crossbar before an acrobatic volley sailed over.

Nongkseh came closest to snatching all three points in the seventh minute of added time, but Dawanchwa's header went narrowly wide.

The result leaves Nongkseh second in the standings on four points, while Nangkiew Irat opened their account with one point.

Nongkseh made seven changes to the side that featured in their previous league outing, with several regulars rested after the club's Durand Cup campaign. Nangkiew Irat, meanwhile, made two changes from their previous starting XI.

The Shillong Premier League continues on Friday, with Mawlai taking on Shillong Lajong at 6pm. Both sides won their opening matches, with Mawlai defeating Laitkor 5-0 on July 30 and Shillong Lajong edging Nangkiew Irat 1-0 on July 29.