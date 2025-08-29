Nangkiew Irat secure third Shillong Premier League win with 5-1 triumph over Sawmer

Nangkiew Irat continued their perfect start to the Shillong Premier League 2025, beating Sawmer 5-1 at SSA Stadium, Polo, on August 28. The win keeps them top of the table with nine points from three matches.

Himanshu Patil led the way with goals in the 15th and 42nd minutes before turning provider in the second half. Bisharlang Mawthoh equalised for Sawmer in the 18th minute, but Nangkiew Irat pulled away after the break with three goals in five minutes. Ronaldkydon L Nonglait scored twice (46’, 50’), while substitute Banshanlang Nongdhar added another (48’).

Sawmer, now seventh with three points, struggled to create chances as Nangkiew Irat controlled possession and closed out the game.

Langsning and Mawlai face off next at 4:30 pm today, August 29, in a battle between third and fourth place.