Narendra Modi gifts Meghalaya’s GI-tagged pineapples to UAE President

GI-tagged pineapples from Meghalaya, regarded among the finest in the world for their sweetness and aroma, were presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, officials said on May 21.

The pineapples, cultivated in the hilly terrains of Meghalaya, are known for their high sugar content, low acidity and rich aroma, making them one of the most sought-after fruit varieties from Northeast India.

Officials said the GI-tagged fruit represents the rich agricultural heritage and natural bounty of Meghalaya and was chosen as a symbolic diplomatic gift showcasing the uniqueness of the Northeast.

Apart from their flavour, the pineapples are also valued for their nutritional properties. They contain high levels of bromelain, an enzyme known for aiding digestion and reducing inflammation, along with Vitamin C and antioxidants.

Officials described the presentation of Meghalaya’s pineapples on an international diplomatic platform as a moment of pride for the state and its farming community.

The gesture also reflects India’s broader effort to promote indigenous and GI-tagged products from the Northeast through international cultural and diplomatic engagements.