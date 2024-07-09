National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has announced plans to study the increasing number of single mothers in Meghalaya, inadvertently highlighting a lack of awareness about existing research on the topic. During a media address, Sharma expressed willingness to investigate the issue, particularly focusing on women who become single mothers due to circumstances beyond their control.

She emphasised that the NCW would intervene in situations involving accidents, rape, or coercion, but not in cases where women choose to be single mothers.

The chairperson's comments revealed a lack of awareness about the existing situation of single mothers in Meghalaya. A 2022 report by the State Commission for Women had already documented 3,078 single mothers across seven of Meghalaya's twelve districts. This study highlighted the challenges faced by these women, noting that 46.2% were illiterate and 28.4% had only primary education.

Sharma's statement suggests that the NCW had not previously engaged with this data or the complex socio-economic factors contributing to the rise of single motherhood in the state. The proposed study by the NCW could potentially bring national attention to an issue that has been recognised at the state level for some time.

The chairperson also touched on other women's issues, including the implementation of new criminal laws beneficial to women and the general safety of women in the Northeast compared to other parts of India. She mentioned ongoing legal awareness programmes and efforts to combat domestic violence.

The NCW's planned study may provide fresh insights into the challenges faced by single mothers in Meghalaya's unique cultural context, potentially leading to more targeted support and interventions.