Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad Sangma said that the National leadership of the BJP would communicate directly with him if the party has any issues.

Reacting to a recent statement of BJP National vice president in-charge of Meghalaya, Chuba Ao, that the party is discussing to pull out of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government within a month, CM Conrad said, “Personal statement cannot be taken as the voice of the BJP as a party. I am sure if there are concerns, the national leadership of the BJP will definitely communicate and discuss with us."

CM Sangma added, "The party had concerns but it would be united and will together raise our voice, but when the particular individual (Ao) comes up with a statement there is nobody to support him and most of the party leaders and MLAs say otherwise."

He said that he would leave it to the decision of the individual party on whether to pull out or not from the MDA government.

“We can’t stop them and tell them they have to be here as it is purely their decision but are we saying one should leave? we are not. We have worked with so many coalition partners, we respect them even now, we stick to our coalition dharma, we ensure we give them space, independence, and also we come together for any kind of important decision we make,” added CM.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and the lone cabinet minister from the BJP, Sanbor Shullai said that he will not withdraw support to the NPP-led MDA government but will complete its stipulated term.

The statement of the South Shillong legislator has once again contradicted the statement made by the vice president and Meghalaya in-charge of the BJP, Chuba Ao.

He also endorsed the view of the general secretary of 19th South Shillong, that withdrawing from the coalition at this time will backfire, as the timing of doing so will create a wrong image among the masses and said “what if we have to align with the same coalition partners post-2023”.

The minister also requested all leaders of the BJP to refrain from issuing public statements which could hamper relations with other allies.

“We should rather focus on the wisdom shared by BL Santhosh, national general secretary organisation, who advised us to focus on winning more seats and increasing vote share,” he said.

Stating that the BJP is gaining momentum in Meghalaya, Shullai said that the party is targeting to win in double digits this time.

“We are preparing to give a tough fight to our opponents this time and that the BJP will make more inroads in the state. The BJP should not be taken lightly hereafter,” stated Shullai.