National Lok Adalat settles 500 cases in Meghalaya, Rs 2.97 crore involved

The National Lok Adalat held across Meghalaya on September 12 settled 500 cases involving a total amount of Rs 2.97 crore, according to the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA).

A total of 834 cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat, including 564 pre-litigation cases and 270 pending cases. Of these, 500 cases were resolved through settlement.

The National Lok Adalat was organised at the High Court of Meghalaya and across all districts of the state under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The exercise was conducted under the guidance of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the MSLSA. It was supervised by Justice H.S. Thangkhiew, Executive Chairman of the MSLSA, and Justice W. Diengdoh, Chairperson of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

The settlement amount stood at Rs 2,97,04,609, the MSLSA said in a press release issued on Saturday.

The National Lok Adalat is aimed at providing an alternative mechanism for resolving disputes through settlement, helping reduce the burden of pending litigation.