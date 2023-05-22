The National Committee Meeting of the National People's Party (NPP) was chaired by NPP Chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on May 22 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The meeting witnessed the presence of party members from various states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the presentation of reports on poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly election in Mizoram by different states. Additionally, the recently elected MLAs from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur were felicitated during the event.

The annual budget for 2023-24, as mandated by Article 23 (V) of the Party Constitution, was presented by National Treasurer James K. Sangma. He also provided the annual audited statement of accounts. State Presidents presented progress reports from their respective states, showcasing the party's growth and development.

Addressing the ongoing situation in Manipur, the party adopted a resolution expressing deep concern and pledging to engage with all communities in efforts to restore peace and harmony. The resolution emphasized the party's commitment to working collectively for the best interests of the state and its people.

In terms of organizational appointments, Conrad K. Sangma announced the elevation of National Treasurer James K. Sangma to the position of National General Secretary (Organisation) and in-charge for the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Ahead of the elections in Mizoram, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh has been appointed as the State in-charge for Manipur.

Furthermore, MLA from Manipur M. Rameshwar Singh and MLA from Meghalaya Ian Botham K. Sangma, along with party leader Sushil Huidrom, have been appointed as co-incharges for the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Their responsibility will be to oversee party activities in these states for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Nagaland MLA N Nyamnyei Konyak has been appointed as the Nagaland State President, while the current president, Dr. Andrew Ahoto, has been promoted to the position of National General Secretary.