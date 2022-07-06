The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Meghalaya today in order to seek support from ruling MPs, legislators and ministers for the Presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

Murmu has been touring states to garner support for the July 18 elections. The counting will take place on July 21, and the President-elect will take the oath on July 26. Yashwant Sinha has been named as the Opposition's Presidential candidate.

Droupadi Murmu, an Odisha tribal leader, was selected as the ruling NDA's nominee for the next Presidential election. The decision was taken at a parliamentary board meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It needs mention here that the Centre has provided Murmu with 'Z plus' security cover of CRPF commandos. Z plus security cover is the federal government's second-highest degree of security protection.

Murmu on Tuesday visited Manipur for two hours to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh, MPs, and MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

The ruling NDA alliance now has 78 members in the 126-member legislative house, with the BJP having 62 members and its partners AGP and UPPL having 9 and 7 MPs, respectively.

Earlier, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other cabinet officials welcomed Draupadi Murmu at Guwahati's Borjhar Airport on Tuesday night.