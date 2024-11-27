The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), Government of India, in association with Medhavi Skills University (MSU) have announced a collaboration aimed at boosting bamboo-based startups and driving innovation in the bamboo industry.

Regulated under the Chairmanship of Secretary North Eastern Council (NEC), the partnership leverages both organisations' expertise to foster sustainable growth, enhance employability, and create valuable opportunities for youth in the Northeast.

The initiative, designed to create innovative educational pathways that address the unique skill requirements of the region's emerging economic landscape, brings together Medhavi Skills University’s experience in conducting industry-oriented skill-based degree and diploma programmes with NECBDC's specialised expertise in cane and bamboo development.

As part of the collaboration, MSU and NECBDC will jointly establish incubation centers to support bamboo-based startups. These centers will provide crucial infrastructure, mentorship, and funding opportunities to entrepreneurs working in the bamboo sector.

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on setting up Research & Development (R&D) setups to scale bamboo-based solutions, advance sustainable harvesting methods, and promote bamboo as a sustainable resource.

The partnership will also see the creation of Centers of Excellence, where MSU will offer specialized training in bamboo crafts, technology, and value-added products.

These centers will serve as hubs for national capacity building, offering both skill development and upskilling opportunities for individuals across the region.

Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University, Kuldip Sarma stated, "Our partnership with NECBDC is focused on developing vocational training in cane and bamboo technologies, integrating practical skills with formal education. We aim to provide industry-relevant certifications to empower local communities and support sustainable economic growth in the Northeast."

Managing Director, NECBDC, M.C. Omi Niingshen, added, "The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council is excited to partner with Medhavi Skills University to unlock the immense potential of our region's natural resources. Our joint efforts will not just develop skills but also create a sustainable pathway for economic empowerment and technological innovation in the cane and bamboo sector."