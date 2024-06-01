Northeast Frontier Railway will conduct Airborne electromagnetic Lidar Survey at the locations of Lumding – Badarpur Hill Section.

The survey which will be held during and after monsoon will analyse the critical location in detail for the type of soil strata, stability of slope, presence of natural or formed fault tending any movement of hill, water accumulation beneath the soil strata, formation of slip circle and stability of hill toe.

The survey will be conducted between Lumding – Badarpur section at KM – 45 to KM – 125 and its tender has been finalised and awarded to a Noida based company M/S Garudauav Soft Solutions Private Limited.

The survey will conduct airborne ground surface survey and Sub surface Electromagnetic Survey based on robust Digital twin based A.I. powered one point monitoring which will monitor Dynamic Geophysical Landscape and Subterranean Environment to help in identifying and analysing failure/critical areas for preventive maintenance of the track environment without substantive human interventions along weak and vulnerable location prone to land slide/slip. The survey will be done by using non-invasive sensors i.e. LiDAR, Optical Photogrammetry, Infrared mapping and Ground penetrating Radar & Airborne Electromagnetic.

The result or output will be analysed by Artificial Intelligence software for better comparing of thousands of data generated by survey and remedial measures will be provided for such critical location.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is used to obtain highly detailed and precise elevation data. A LiDAR survey is conducted using airborne or terrestrial LiDAR scanners to capture the topography of the project area, including the existing railway tracks, nearby terrain, and any relevant structures.

It may be mentioned that railway surveying projects involve a range of surveying activities and techniques to support the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of railways. These survey plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of railway transportation systems.