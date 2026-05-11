Nearly half of Meghalaya’s population above 15 years of age consume tobacco: Health official

Nearly half of the state’s population above the age of 15 consumes tobacco in either smoked or smokeless forms, while close to 8,000 people die every year from tobacco-related diseases, a senior health official said on Monday, May 11.

The concern was highlighted during the launch of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2026 campaign, where State Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme, Dr Nabaneeta D Mawrie, described the situation as a serious public health challenge requiring urgent attention.

Addressing the gathering, Mawrie said tobacco addiction continues to affect a significant section of the population and warned about its growing impact on younger generations.

“Tobacco is not just a habit, it is a trap carefully designed to addict our youth and communities,” she said.

She stressed the need for stronger awareness campaigns, preventive measures and coordinated interventions to reduce tobacco consumption across the state. The official also underscored the importance of protecting adolescents and young adults from tobacco exposure and addiction.

The World No Tobacco Day campaign aims to strengthen public awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco use and encourage collective efforts toward tobacco control and healthier lifestyles.