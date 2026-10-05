NEC completes 14 Northeast projects worth Rs 45.48 crore in September

The North Eastern Council (NEC) completed 14 infrastructure projects worth Rs 45.48 crore across the Northeast in September, while releasing another Rs 42.63 crore for development initiatives in the region during the month.

According to officials, the completed projects included a Rs 9.28-crore cultural complex and school infrastructure worth Rs 4.75 crore in Meghalaya.

Of the Rs 42.63 crore released during September, Rs 35.21 crore was allocated to the eight northeastern states, while Rs 7.42 crore went to regional institutions and agencies.

Nagaland gets highest state allocation

Among the eight states, Nagaland received the highest allocation of Rs 11.92 crore during the month.

The funds were earmarked for initiatives including cluster-based coffee value-chain development and a cultural activity complex for the Chakhesang tribe at Pfutseromi village.

Mizoram received Rs 6.29 crore for projects including an auditorium at Bethel Veng in Champhai, cultural tourism infrastructure at Vangchhia, Mizo ginger cultivation and IT-based mineral mapping.

Assam was allocated Rs 4.42 crore, including funds for student hostels at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College in Kokrajhar and initiatives for the Singpho community in Tinsukia.

Sikkim received Rs 4.17 crore for town CCTV surveillance and a multi-purpose hall at Government Degree College, Rhenock.

Arunachal Pradesh received Rs 3.40 crore for a nursing hostel at District Hospital, Yingkiong, the Acheso tourism complex in Dibang Valley and the Ziro Signature View Point.

Tripura and Manipur also received instalments for ongoing projects covering tribal livelihoods, eco-tourism, medicinal plants, cultural infrastructure and waste management.

Rs 7.42 crore released to regional institutions

The NEC released Rs 7.42 crore to regional institutions and agencies during September.

The North Eastern Council Bamboo Development Centre (NECBDC) received Rs 2.88 crore for bamboo artisan clusters, while the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) received Rs 2.35 crore for handloom skill development.

Another Rs 1.24 crore was released to the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) for STEM laboratories in remote schools.

The remaining funds went to institutions including NEDFi, NIT Meghalaya, IIM Shillong, NEHU and NESAC.

Meghalaya projects among September completions

Among the projects completed during the month, the Meghalaya works included construction of school buildings at Mawthadraishan in West Khasi Hills and development of the Cultural Complex of Seng Khasi Ri Raid Laban at Lum Shat Sngi Kenches Trace in Shillong.

The NEC said the September fund releases and project completions reflected its continued focus on infrastructure, education, livelihoods, tourism, culture and technology-driven development across the Northeast.

