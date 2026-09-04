NEC completes Rs 28 crore projects, releases funds for schools, healthcare and livelihoods in Meghalaya

Shillong: The North Eastern Council (NEC) completed development projects worth Rs 28.08 crore and released Rs 7.86 crore for ongoing initiatives across Meghalaya during July and August 2026, covering education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, tourism and environmental conservation.

The projects include the installation of an advanced MRI machine at Tura Civil Hospital, construction and upgradation of schools, support for entrepreneurship centres and investment in tourism infrastructure.

Among the key projects completed during the period was the installation of a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine at Tura Civil Hospital, undertaken at a cost of Rs 6.69 crore. The facility is expected to provide advanced diagnostic services locally and reduce the need for patients from the Garo Hills region to travel elsewhere for specialised imaging. The MRI facility is shown in a photograph included in the NEC release.

The NEC also completed a Rs 2.94-crore Community Development Programme for Tiwa (Lalung) communities in Ri-Bhoi district on July 6. Implemented by the Deputy Commissioner, Ri-Bhoi, the project focuses on soil conservation, protection of natural spring-water catchments and preservation of forest biodiversity.

Education remained a major component of the funding. The council released Rs 4.90 crore for the construction of school buildings at eight Ramakrishna Mission schools in Laidiengsai, Nongkynrih, Mawrah, Pomsohmen, Laitryngew, Wahlong, Nongjri Pynursla and Nongjri Nartiang.

Projects to upgrade Ramakrishna Mission schools in Jalapet, Laitlynkot, Laitlyndop, Mylliem, Umploh and Mawkynriew were also completed at a combined sanctioned cost of Rs 13.14 crore under the Focused Development of Deprived Areas programme.

The council released another Rs 2.50 crore for the ongoing Integrated Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Centre, which has a total sanctioned cost of Rs 10 crore. The initiative is aimed at developing skills and supporting livelihoods among tribal youth, women entrepreneurs and rural communities.

The startup ecosystem received Rs 1.17 crore for the upgradation of seven PRIME HUBS across Meghalaya. The centres are intended to provide incubation and mentoring support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The NEC also allocated Rs 46.50 lakh for tourism infrastructure at Laitlynkot (Lamlyer) in East Khasi Hills, with the stated aim of supporting community-driven ecotourism.

Another project completed during the period focused on the water hyacinth craft cluster. The livelihood centre, along with design, innovation and training workshops, was completed on August 25 at a value of Rs 3.69 crore.

Beyond Meghalaya-specific projects, the NEC said it disbursed Rs 16.22 crore to regional agencies, universities and technical institutions. The initiatives include overseas placement programmes in Japan for youth from the Northeast, Functional Hindi courses implemented by IIM Shillong, a study of road connectivity developed after 2014 and a publication on the life and legacy of Padma Shri Major Bob Khathing.

The projects and funding were outlined in the NEC's July-August 2026 press release issued from Shillong.