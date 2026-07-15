NEC releases over Rs 13.58 crore for healthcare, road and infrastructure projects in Meghalaya

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released more than Rs 13.58 crore during May and June 2026 to support a range of development projects across Meghalaya, with funding directed towards healthcare, education, renewable energy, cultural preservation, connectivity and community infrastructure.

Among the key initiatives is the installation of a 1.5 Tesla MRI system at Tura Civil Hospital, aimed at improving diagnostic services for patients in Garo Hills and neighbouring areas. The council has also sanctioned funds for infrastructure development at Shillong Polytechnic and the establishment of a multidisciplinary training-cum-resource centre by NERCORMS to strengthen technical education and innovation.

Support has also been extended to the Seng Khasi Cultural Complex and the Seinraij Jowai Community Hall to promote cultural, educational and community activities. Meanwhile, infrastructure upgrades at Iewduh Market are expected to improve facilities for traders, farmers and consumers at one of the region's largest traditional marketplaces.

The council has further backed surveys and investigations for the Mawblei, Myntdu Leshka Stage-II and Selim hydroelectric projects, laying the groundwork for future renewable energy development in the state.

During the same period, NEC released an additional Rs 18.93 crore to regional institutions, including universities, technical institutes, NGOs and societies, to support activities promoting the Northeast. Beneficiaries included events and research projects such as the Industry Academia Research Conclave 2025 organised by NIT Meghalaya and the Miss & Mister Beauty Pageant 2026 held at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.

The council also highlighted the completion of the NEC-funded Shillong–Umroi Airport Road improvement project in June 2026, describing it as a significant step towards improving airport access while boosting tourism, trade and regional connectivity.