NEC spends nearly Rs 1,500 crore in 2025–26, boosts infra and connectivity in Northeast

The North Eastern Council (NEC) on Wednesday, April 22 said it recorded an expenditure of nearly Rs 1,500 crore in the 2025–26 financial year, marking a significant push towards infrastructure and development across the Northeast.

Officials stated that the total expenditure stood at Rs 1,496.78 crore, including Rs 792.12 crore under the Schemes of NEC (SoNEC) and Rs 704.66 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS-Roads), reflecting a strong focus on connectivity and core sector development.

During the year, 54 new projects worth Rs 435.22 crore were sanctioned across sectors such as higher education, health infrastructure, agriculture and horticulture, tourism, and livelihood generation.

Additionally, 162 non-project activities amounting to Rs 24.06 crore were also approved, further supporting development initiatives in the region.



Officials said the spending underscores continued efforts to strengthen infrastructure and promote balanced growth across the northeastern states.