NECTAR celebrates National Science Day 2026 with student innovation exhibition in Shillong

The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), celebrated National Science Day 2026 at its NECTAR STEM Lab, Barik Point, Shillong, with great enthusiasm and participation from students, educators, and officials.





Observed annually to promote scientific temper and innovation, this year’s theme, “Women in Science – Catalyzing Viksit Bharat,” highlighted the vital contribution of women in scientific advancement and nation-building.

In alignment with the national theme, NECTAR, in collaboration with the Smart Village Movement, Meghalaya, organized a Student-Level Science Competition and Exhibition showcasing innovative and practical scientific models in various sectors contributing to the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.



The programme was graced by Tolino Chishi, IAS, Assistant Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong as the Chief Guest and officials from NECTAR and partner organizations.





The programme began with the inauguration of the exhibition, followed by interaction between dignitaries and young innovators. The invited guests addressed the gathering, encouraging students to pursue scientific thinking and highlighting the importance of women’s participation in science and innovation for national development.

Prizes were awarded to the winners based on innovation, relevance, scientific understanding, and presentation.





The celebration reaffirmed NECTAR’s commitment to nurturing scientific curiosity, promoting gender-inclusive innovation, and strengthening the STEM ecosystem in the North Eastern Region. Through the NECTAR STEM Lab initiative, the institute continues to bridge laboratory research with community-level application and inspire the next generation of innovators.