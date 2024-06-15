North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), in preparation for the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21, organised a 5-day yoga camp from June 11 to June 15. The camp was held at the Community Hall within the university's serene campus in Shillong.

The inaugural day witnessed an enlightening introduction to the programme by Anamika Upadhyay from the Art of Living Foundation's Shillong Centre. The session was actively attended by Col. Omkar Singh (Retd), the university's Registrar, faculty members, non-teaching staff, their families, guests, and students.

Throughout the 5-day camp, participants were introduced to basic yoga poses (asanas) designed to enhance flexibility, balance, and overall body strengthening through consistent practice. Breathe control (pranayama) techniques were also demonstrated, aiming to calm the mind, improve focus, and balance energy throughout the body.

The daily sessions concluded with meditation practices to cultivate mental control and concentration. Regular practice of these techniques is believed to promote a sense of calmness, alertness, peace, and happiness within individuals.

On the final day, Prof DK Choubey, Chairman of the University Level Yoga Committee at NEHU, expressed gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, for his continuous support and guidance, which motivated the organizers and participants alike.

Dr B Langstang, a Naturopathist, demonstrated specific techniques and poses that, when practiced regularly, can help manage lifestyle ailments like hypertension and diabetes.

The 5-day Yoga Camp concluded with a felicitation ceremony for the resource persons, organized by Dr FR Sumer, Convenor of the University Level Yoga Committee at NEHU, in the presence of other committee members.

The event aimed to promote the practice of yoga among the university community and raise awareness about its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits in preparation for the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations.