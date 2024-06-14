North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), in a bid to nurture entrepreneurial talent and drive innovation, inaugurated its Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) on June 13. The centre, sponsored by the North Eastern Council and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, aims to cater to students, faculty and the broader East Khasi Hills community.

The event witnessed the presence of NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, who officially launched the EDC along with officials from NEHU and IIE Guwahati. Pranab Kumar Sarma and Himanshu Barman from IIE Guwahati joined virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Dinesh Bhatia, Project Leader of EDC, outlined its vision to foster entrepreneurial skills through initiatives like mentorship programmess, workshops, awareness camps and access to incubation and funding opportunities.

Shukla highlighted entrepreneurship's critical role in propelling economic growth and societal progress. He described the EDC as a catalyst for nurturing innovative ideas and extending essential support to aspiring entrepreneurs within NEHU and the local community.

Guest of Honour Prof Hasan Askari from the Chemistry Department emphasised entrepreneurship's vital role in academia and regional development, lauding NEHU's efforts. Prof Sirsendu Sekhar Ray, EDC Coordinator, expressed gratitude to dignitaries, sponsors and attendees, underlining NEHU's commitment to empowering students through collaborative opportunities.