The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU), Raipur during the Foundation Day celebrations of PRSU.

The MoU aims to foster cooperation in academic programmes, research activities, faculty and student exchanges, and innovation initiatives.

The event was presided over by Governor of Chhattisgarh Ramen Deka, who lauded the significance of this collaboration for the academic community of both the Northeastern region and central India.

In his address, Governor Ramen Deka highlighted the crucial role of partnerships in the field of higher education, stating, “Collaborations are the epitome of research and higher studies. In the world of multidisciplinary education, a university cannot stand alone and conduct research without collaborating with other institutes of higher learning. This MoU will bridge the gap between the Northeastern region and the rest of India, providing an exchange of knowledge, culture, and resources that will benefit students and faculty from both institutions.”

Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, and Prof. K.N. Pani, Vice-Chancellor of PRSU signed the MoU.

While speaking at the event, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla stated, “This agreement is more than just a document — it is a shared vision of collaboration, growth, and the pursuit of excellence in education and research. The scope of this MoU embodies the true spirit of academia by opening new doors of opportunity for both our institutions to work hand in hand, broadening horizons for our students and faculty.”

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation. The two universities will exchange expertise, develop joint curricula, and enhance the learning experiences of students which will ensure a holistic, well-rounded education that prepares students to meet future challenges with confidence.

The universities will work on joint research projects in areas of mutual interest, sharing research facilities and intellectual resources. This will foster innovation and contribute to the scientific, technological, and societal advancement of both regions.

The partnership will allow students and faculty to experience new academic environments and engage in meaningful research or study programs. Faculty members will collaborate across disciplines, opening up avenues for postdoctoral and research positions at the partner institution. Libraries, laboratories, and technological infrastructure will be shared between the two universities, maximizing the impact of their research and academic programs.

The partnership aims to convert research findings into practical applications, focusing on areas like healthcare, environmental sustainability, and industrial development.