NEHU registrar injured in stone-pelting by masked assailants in Shillong

The registrar-in-charge of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Kailash Chandra Biswal, sustained head injuries after being attacked by masked individuals near the Mawlai bypass in Shillong on March 4.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the incident occurred on Monday evening when Biswal was leaving the university campus. Around five masked persons allegedly intercepted his vehicle and suddenly began pelting stones, one of which struck him on the head.

The attack reportedly took place in a densely populated area. Locals and shopkeepers rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, prompting the assailants to flee.

Biswal was immediately shifted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) for treatment. Police said he is currently under medical supervision in the neurology department.

Law enforcement authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the assault.

Biswal was recently appointed registrar-in-charge of the Shillong campus by NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla. The development comes amid ongoing administrative tensions within the university, as the Vice-Chancellor has reportedly been away from the campus since November 17, 2024, following allegations of administrative irregularities that allegedly affected the institution’s normal functioning.