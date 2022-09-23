Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU today was awarded Elite Academic Award 2022 at Global Conference on Computing, Power and Communication Technologies 2022, organized by IEEE in New Delhi.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla on September 23 received the Elite Academic Award 2022 at Global Conference on Computing, Power and Communication Technologies 2022, organized by IEEE in New Delhi.

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is one of the largest technical professional societies in the world with more than 400,000 members and operates in 150 countries. IEEE is a world authority in a wide range of fields, including biomedical engineering, electric power, consumer electronics, computers, and telecommunications.

The Vice-Chancellor in his deliberation stated, “The IEEE, which is committed to advancing technology, has created approximately 900 current industrial standards and publishes 30 percent of the literature in the fields of electrical and electronics engineering and computer science. Each year, the organization funds more than 850 conferences around the world.”

“In the case of developing countries, science and technology can play an important part in bringing about social and economic transformation in our country, especially in rural areas. In the case of development of the rural areas, utilization, protection, and enhancement of natural, physical and human resources are essential to make long-term improvements in the rural living conditions,” he exhorted.

In his acceptance speech, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that in India, there are large numbers of technologies available, and for the effective implementation of the technologies; adequate science and technologies, manpower, and infrastructure should be spread throughout the country.

He further said that there have been different kinds of technologies such as information and communications technologies, agricultural technologies, refrigeration, television and radio, cooking, healthcare, construction, and energy.

''It is a fact that science and technologies are the main sources for eradication of poverty and enhancing the livelihoods of the rural people,'' he added.

“There has been the formulation of goals and objectives by the science academies in order to ensure sustainable development. Some of the important programs in the country are the Science and Society Program of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Government of India. It includes Science and Technology Application for Rural Development (STARD), Science and Technology Application for the Weaker Sections (STAWS), Science and Technology for Women, and Technology for practical and strategic needs of the SC Population and empowering tribal groups through Science and Technology.”