North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) secured the second prize for excellence in higher education at the Government Achievements & Schemes Expo 2024, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Dr R Sasikumar, Nodal Officer of NEHU's Incubation Centre at Tura Campus, accepted the award on behalf of the university. The expo showcased various innovative technologies and products developed by NEHU's incubation team under Dr Sasikumar's leadership.

NEHU's Vice Chancellor, Prof Prabha Sankar Shukla, attended the event along with Prof. G. Singaiah, Vice Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Assam. Other NEHU representatives included Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, Controller of Examinations, and Prof. Shailendra Kumar Singh, Former Dean of School of Technology.

The university's stall highlighted achievements under the Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE). The expo featured participation from various institutions across India, including central universities, NITs, IIMs, incubation centres, and state government departments.

NEHU's Incubation Centre at Tura Campus has been actively involved in capacity-building programs, hands-on training, and workshops. It has also provided agricultural, horticultural, and apicultural support to farmer cluster groups in collaboration with ICAR-NIBSM, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

This collaboration, part of the North East Hill Program (NEH), aims to promote socio-economic development in the North Eastern Region (NER). The program has been ongoing since 2020, led by Dr P K Ghosh, Director of ICAR-NIBSM, and Dr P Mooventhan, Senior Scientist and Nodal Officer at ICAR NIBSM.

A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ICAR-NIBSM and NEHU, signed in 2020, underpins this collaborative effort, which is set to continue until 2024.