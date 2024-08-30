North-Eastern Hill University's (NEHU), constituent college Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College for Skill Development (DDUCCSD) conducted a five-day skill upgradation training programme focusing on "floral design and bouquet making" and "makeup and hair styling", at their campus in Wahiajer, Jowai, West Jaintia Hills District from August 26 to 30.

The training programme, which attracted 100 participants from the local community, aimed to enhance the vocational skills of rural youth, empowering them with practical knowledge in floral design, bouquet making, makeup, and hairstyling.

The participants engaged actively in the sessions aiming to improve their abilities in order to earn a sustainable livelihood.

Professor P.S. Shukla, the Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, lauded the initiative, emphasising the university's commitment to uplift the skill set of rural youths in the community.

He commended the programme’s success and pledged to further enhance such essential skill development initiatives that help individuals secure better employment opportunities.

"The skills imparted through this programme are not only essential for personal growth but also play a significant role in the economic empowerment of the community. NEHU remains dedicated to supporting and expanding these initiatives to ensure that the youth of our region can thrive in today's competitive job market," Prof. Shukla stated.