The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong hosted the Yuvamanthan Model United Nations (YMUN) on June 7 at its Golden Jubilee Auditorium under the theme "Lifestyle for Environment," with approximately 80 students representing various member countries of the United Nations participating.

The event aimed to discuss critical issues related to youth empowerment, environmental sustainability and policy-making.

In his welcome address, Prof. R. L. Nongkhlaw, Dean of Students' Welfare at NEHU, emphasised the importance of such events in empowering the youth and preparing them to become future leaders, stating, "Organising such events at the university gives our students, and those from across the state, a platform to become future leaders."

The inaugural function was graced by the Chief Guest, Prof. Indrajit Dube, Vice-Chancellor of National Law University, Meghalaya who highlighted the significance of the YMUN in fostering leadership and policy-making skills among young minds.

Stressing that the youth play an important role in making policies for a better future, he stated, “Their participation is crucial for the development of the nation by 2047. These events build transformative leadership among youth who are willing to lead, change, and align with democratic values.”

Prof. D. K. Nayak, Chairman of the inaugural function, expressed his admiration for the gathering of young minds and their role in nation-building. "The MUN provides a unique platform to engage in negotiations, not just as an academic exercise but as a training ground for young minds. The principles discussed here today, from global warming to climate change, demand our attention and action," he remarked.

The YMUN featured three engaging sessions where students discussed various environmental issues. Session I saw the discussion on ‘Renewable Energy and Green Transportation’ chaired by Prof. D. K. Nayak, where Welin Stone Shadap, Kushagra Krishna, and Jerus Meshking Debbarma won the first, second, and third positions respectively.

‘Rainwater Harvesting’ was discussed in Session II which was chaired by Naba Bhattacharjee, Chairman SEAC & Technical Advisor (Environment) to the Government of Meghalaya and a noted environmentalist. In the second session, Alfarene Nongbri, Augistina Makri, and N Bishal Singha bagged the first, second, and third positions respectively.

Session III witnessed the discussion on ‘Environmental Degradation in North-East India’. The session was chaired by Prof. Devesh Walia, Dean of the School of Human and Environmental Studies, with Gideon Lyngdoh, Pankhudi Singh, and Pynskhemlang Dkhar taking the top honors.

In his valedictory address, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, commended the students for their participation and said that Yuvamanthan is a movement that acknowledges the potential and aspirations of youth, fostering skills-based capabilities through transformative experiential learning programs.

“Initiatives like these align perfectly with India's Vision 2047, aiming to transform India into a developed nation. The environmental degradation in North-East India is a matter of great concern, and your deliberations underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to protect and preserve this fragile ecosystem. You are the torchbearers of change, the leaders who will guide India towards its envisioned future," Prof. Shukla stated.