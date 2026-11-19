American rapper Nelly arrived in Shillong on November 18 ahead of his scheduled performance at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 20.

The Grammy-winning artiste is set to headline the festival at Madan Kurkalang in Bhoirymbong, Meghalaya, where he will perform for audiences alongside other artistes.

Known for international hits such as Dilemma and Ride Wit Me, Nelly's arrival adds to the festival's international line-up this year.

His performance is expected to draw music fans from across the region and beyond, as Meghalaya continues to host large-scale concerts featuring international artistes.

The state has increasingly turned to live music events to boost tourism and generate economic activity. In 2025, concerts and festivals held over 13 days, from Bryan Adams' performance to the Cherry Blossom Festival, attracted around 3.86 lakh attendees, including 76,000 tourists.

These events reportedly generated an estimated economic multiplier effect of 5.6 times, with the hospitality sector recording more than Rs 33 crore in hotel revenue. They also supported an estimated 5,500 jobs daily across various sectors, including hospitality, transport and local businesses.

Nelly's performance on November 20 is expected to be one of the major attractions of this year's Cherry Blossom Festival.