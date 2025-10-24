Nepal and Iran set for crucial showdown in Shillong Tri-Nation tournament

Nepal and IR Iran’s women’s football teams will meet on October 24 in a decisive clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Polo Ground, Shillong, as part of the Women’s Tri-Nation International Tournament.

Nepal head coach Nabin Neupane said his squad is fully prepared and determined to claim all three points. Having previously visited Shillong, Neupane acknowledged the strength of both India and Iran but expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform consistently throughout the match.

“I believe the players are ready to give their best for the entire 90 minutes,” Neupane stated during the pre-match press conference.

Iran’s head coach, Marziyeh Jafaribaravati, described Nepal as a formidable opponent and predicted an entertaining encounter. She added that her side has been addressing its weaknesses and is focused on putting up a strong display.

Following the press conference, the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, DD Shira, officially unveiled the tournament trophy at the stadium. The ceremony was attended by coaches and captains of all three teams — Nepal, Iran, and India — along with officials from the Meghalaya Football Association.