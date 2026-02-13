Nepal embassy issues advisory after nine nationals killed in Meghalaya mine blast

The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday urged its citizens to exercise caution before accepting overseas employment, days after nine Nepali nationals were killed in a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya.

Thirty-one people died in the February 5 blast at an allegedly illegal rat-hole coal mine in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district. Several of the victims were migrant workers, including nine from Nepal. Seven other Nepali nationals sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Expressing its “deepest condolences to the bereaved families”, the embassy said it prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“The embassy is continuously in touch and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the local administration and the police on issues including treatment of the injured, other necessary services and compensation to the families of the deceased and injured,” the statement said.

Families seeking information or assistance have been asked to contact the mission through a dedicated helpline.

Flagging concerns over the status of the mine, the embassy noted that it was allegedly being operated illegally, making it difficult to secure rescue services, compensation and other facilities in the event of accidents at unauthorised workplaces.

“Therefore, before engaging in any employment, the embassy sincerely requests all concerned to take up jobs only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services and facilities, and completing the necessary formal procedures,” it said. The advisory also urged citizens not to fall prey to strangers or intermediaries offering work without proper documentation.

The incident has once again drawn attention to safety standards and regulatory oversight in Meghalaya’s coal mining sector, particularly the persistence of banned rat-hole mining practices in remote areas.