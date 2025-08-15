Shillong hosts play honouring Netaji’s legacy with CM Sangma in attendance
A play honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was staged in Shillong. Meghalaya's Chief Minister attended as the chief guest. The event was supported by Assam Rifles and notable foundations.
- The play Rashtraputra was staged at Rai Auditorium in Shillong
- Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma was the chief guest at the event
- Event organised under DG Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera’s aegis
The Netaji Institute of Skill Development (NSID) produced and staged the play Rashtraputra in Shillong, Meghalaya, at the Rai Auditorium, Headquarters DGAR, Laitkor, recognising Netaji’s unparalleled role in the freedom struggle.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma graced the occasion as the chief guest.
The play, which depicted the life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, was written and scripted by Abhaya Kashyap, Director of the Rashtriya Jagriti Sansthan.
The event was organised under the aegis of Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, and sponsored by the P.A. Sangma Foundation and the Rashtriya Jagriti Sansthan. A special evening show was also arranged for Assam Rifles personnel and their families.
In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, January 23, would be commemorated as Parakram Diwas. As part of this tribute, a grand statue of Netaji now stands at Kartavya Path, India Gate, symbolising his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India’s freedom.
NSID has also formed an amateur theatre group to stage a series of plays based on the lives of national heroes.
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