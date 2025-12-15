New annexe planned to ease accommodation crunch at Meghalaya House in Delhi

Meghalaya has moved to address the growing demand for accommodation for its residents and officials in the national capital, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laying the foundation stone for a new annexe of the Meghalaya House in New Delhi on December 15.

The new annexe, to be built on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, is expected to significantly expand the state’s capacity to host visitors who travel to Delhi for official work, examinations, interviews, medical treatment and other essential engagements.

The project will be constructed in two phases. Officials said the first phase will include 24 guest rooms and a meeting hall, at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. The existing Meghalaya House complex, built in 1971, stands on a 1.99-acre plot and has increasingly struggled to meet rising demand.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Minister of General Administration Sosthenes Sohtun were present at the ceremony.

Addressing officials, Sangma underlined that the facility must primarily serve the people of Meghalaya. He said the state government guest house in Delhi should ensure “a comfortable and welcoming stay for visitors and officials alike”.

Pointing to the steady increase in footfall, the chief minister said the additional rooms would help bridge a critical gap. “Once completed, the 24 guest rooms will significantly enhance our capacity to accommodate visitors from the state,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to the project’s timely completion.

Sangma also stressed the need for quality construction and modern facilities, directing officials to maintain high standards throughout the project. “We are hopeful that we will have good infrastructure with proper service,” he said.

Beyond functionality, the chief minister highlighted the importance of identity and representation, stating that the new building should be iconic and reflect the culture and traditions of the people of Meghalaya.