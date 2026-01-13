New apex council takes charge at Meghalaya Cricket Association

A newly elected Apex Council formally assumed office at the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) during a handover ceremony held at the association’s conference hall in Polo.

The change of guard follows elections conducted last month, which brought former Meghalaya cabinet minister James P K Sangma to the helm as president. He will be assisted by vice-president Rajiv Bareh, while Rayonald Kharkamni has returned as honorary secretary.

The other office-bearers include honorary joint secretary Mebanphira Swer, honorary treasurer Eddystone Shylla and apex council member Chuba R Marak.

Members of the outgoing council were present for the ceremony, led by former president Nababrata Bhattacharjee, marking a smooth transition in the state cricket body.

Alongside the handover, the Meghalaya Cricket Association honoured players and support staff for recent achievements. The under-23 men’s team and officials were felicitated for winning the plate group of the BCCI State A Trophy, a significant result for Meghalaya cricket.

Two players, Akash Kumar Choudhary and Purav Agarwal, were also recognised after being named in the auction list for the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The new council is expected to steer the association’s administrative and competitive agenda in the coming term, with an emphasis on building on recent on-field success.