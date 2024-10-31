The construction of Meghalaya's new Legislative Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang has fallen behind schedule by approximately one month, Speaker Thomas A Sangma announced during a site inspection.

"The building construction is in its final stages, with 90% of the right wing, left wing, Speaker's office, Chief Minister's chamber, Secretariat office, and library nearly completed," Sangma said. However, the central wing, which includes the main hall, remains under construction.

During the inspection, accompanied by Commissioner & Secretary Dr Andrew Simons and Secretary Malthus Sangma, the Speaker reviewed ongoing steel structure work in the main hall. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been established to ensure worker safety and structural integrity throughout the remaining construction phase.

"No further extensions will be granted," Sangma emphasised, after contractors and Project Management Consultants assured that the dome structure would be completed within 45 days.