The new Governor of Meghalaya, C H Vijayashankar, will take the oath of office today, July 30 at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Meghalaya High Court will administer the oath during a ceremony scheduled for 4:30 pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Vijayashankar's appointment comes as part of a recent gubernatorial reshuffle announced by President Droupadi Murmu on July 27, which saw new governors named for nine states across India.

A seasoned politician from Karnataka, Vijayashankar brings extensive legislative experience to his new role. His political career spans multiple decades and includes terms in both state and national legislatures. First elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1994, he later served two terms in the Lok Sabha representing the Mysore constituency.

At the state level, Vijayashankar held cabinet positions in Karnataka, overseeing portfolios such as forestry and small-scale industries. He also served a term in the Karnataka Legislative Council from 2010 to 2016.