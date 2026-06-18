New Shillong master plan proposes Rs 450-crore tower, luxury tourism hub

Shillong is set to anchor Meghalaya's next phase of tourism development, with the state government unveiling an ambitious master plan centred on New Shillong, including a Rs 450-crore monolith tower that would become the country's second-tallest public monument after the Statue of Unity.

The proposal was outlined during a state-level consultative workshop on developing global-standard tourist destinations, organised by the Department of Tourism in Shillong on June 17.

A key highlight of the plan is a 123-metre-tall iconic tower, envisioned as the centrepiece of a larger tourism ecosystem. The project will also include a skywalk, immersive galleries, restaurants, cafeterias, souvenir outlets and recreational facilities aimed at attracting high-value domestic and international visitors.

The proposed tourism zone will feature a luxury resort, a luxury hotel, a convention centre, an event ground and connectivity with the upcoming football stadium. Plans are also being drawn up for a public park, an amusement park and a Meghalaya-themed cultural park showcasing local traditions and sports.

Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira said the initiative marks a "pivotal shift" in the state's tourism strategy. He announced the creation of a dedicated Destination Management Organisation (DMO) to oversee tourism growth, coordinate between departments and ensure accountability.

Emphasising sustainable development, Shira said, "Tourism must not come at the cost of our environment or our cultural identity. Instead, it should strengthen both."

Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism Rosetta Mary Kurbah said Meghalaya aims to build on its annual tourist footfall of around 18 lakh visitors by increasing international arrivals and encouraging longer stays rather than short visits.

She stressed the need for better infrastructure, including improved connectivity, reliable water and power supply, congestion management and destination beautification. The state is also looking at expanding hospitality infrastructure while incorporating local culture, traditions and customs into tourism facilities.

The workshop also reviewed plans to transform Umiam into a world-class tourism destination, with discussions focusing on infrastructure development, environmental management and enhanced connectivity.

Officials said stakeholder consultations will continue as the government prepares a roadmap to position New Shillong as a flagship tourism destination and strengthen tourism-led economic growth in the state.