New Shillong takes shape: Meghalaya CM inspects secretariat, unity mall and sports complex

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 15 reviewed the progress of several flagship infrastructure projects under construction in New Shillong, directing executing agencies to expedite work while maintaining high-quality standards and adhering to project timelines.

The review meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Commissioner and Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department, senior government officials, and representatives of the executing agencies.

During the inspection, the chief minister visited the under-construction New Secretariat Complex, Unity Mall, Sports Complex at Umsawli, and other major development projects in the New Shillong Township.

Reviewing the New Secretariat Complex, Sangma stressed the need for timely completion, saying the facility would serve as a modern administrative hub by bringing multiple government departments under one roof, thereby improving coordination, governance, and public service delivery.

The chief minister also inspected the progress of the Unity Mall project, which is being developed to provide a dedicated marketplace for Meghalaya's artisans, weavers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and local producers. The project is expected to boost local enterprise, strengthen tourism, and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities across the state.

At the Sports Complex in Umsawli, Sangma reiterated the government's commitment to developing world-class sporting infrastructure to nurture young athletes and position Meghalaya as a leading sports destination in the Northeast.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of other ongoing infrastructure works across the New Shillong Township and instructed all executing agencies to work in close coordination, ensure strict quality control, comply with safety norms, and accelerate construction without compromising standards.

Speaking during the inspection, Sangma said the projects being developed in New Shillong are laying the foundation for Meghalaya's future.

He noted that investments in modern administrative, commercial, and sports infrastructure would not only improve governance and public services but also create employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for the people of the state.

The Meghalaya government reiterated its commitment to completing the transformative projects on schedule so that citizens can benefit from modern, efficient, and sustainable public infrastructure at the earliest.