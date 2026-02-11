NGT slams illegal East Jaintia Hills mine blast deaths, orders Meghalaya Chief Secretary response

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Meghalaya Chief Secretary and other authorities to respond to the deaths of miners in an illegally operated rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district.

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report on an explosion at the unauthorised mine on February 5. The blast was reportedly triggered by the use of dynamite.

In an order dated February 6, a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel observed, “As per the news item, this is one of the biggest mining-related tragedies since July 2021.” The bench also noted that “two years earlier, NGT had banned the hazardous mining method.”

The tribunal referred to claims by activists cited in the report that illegal mining operations had continued despite a blanket ban imposed by the NGT in April 2014 on rat-hole mining and coal transportation — a prohibition later upheld by the Supreme Court. According to the report, illegal mine operators allegedly continued activities with the backing of politicians and other influential individuals.

“The matter indicates violations and non-compliance of NGT’s orders, including violations of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Indian Forest Act and Environment Protection Act,” the bench said. It added that the case raises “substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms”.

The tribunal has impleaded the Meghalaya Chief Secretary, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Shillong regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills as respondents.

“Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on May 19),” the order stated.