NGT takes suo motu cognisance of Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast that killed 30

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on a deadly explosion at an allegedly illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 30 lives.



The Tribunal registered an original application based on a news report published on February 6, 2026, which highlighted the blast and pointed to possible violations of environmental laws.



According to the report cited by the NGT, the explosion, allegedly caused by dynamite, occurred at an illegal mine in the Mynsyngat area around 11 a.m., leading to multiple fatalities and leaving several miners trapped underground. The Tribunal also noted that hazardous rat-hole mining had previously been banned, raising serious concerns over the continuation of illegal operations despite restrictions.



A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A. Senthil Vel observed that the incident prima facie indicated violations and non-compliance with the Tribunal’s earlier orders, as well as potential breaches of key environmental legislations. These include the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Indian Forest Act, and the Environment (Protection) Act.



The Tribunal said the matter involved substantial questions relating to environmental norms and the enforcement of statutory provisions. Referring to a Supreme Court judgment that recognised its authority to initiate proceedings suo motu, the NGT formally registered the case.



The Tribunal has impleaded several authorities as respondents, including the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Shillong, and the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district.



Notices have been issued to the respondents, directing them to file their replies in the form of affidavits at least one week prior to the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 19.

(Inputs from ANI)