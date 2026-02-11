NHRC seeks report from Meghalaya over illegal coal mine blast deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Meghalaya government and the state’s Director General of Police over reports that 18 workers were killed in a blast at an alleged illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills earlier this month.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 5 in the Thangskai area of the district. Media reports stated that several other workers remain trapped underground at unspecified depths following the explosion.

The commission said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter based on news reports. It observed that, if the contents of the reports are accurate, they raise serious concerns about the violation of the victims’ human rights.

Notices have been sent to the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya and the Director General of Police, directing them to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the NHRC, the report must include the status of the ongoing rescue operations, details of compensation provided to the affected families, progress of the police investigation, and measures taken or proposed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The commission emphasised the need for accountability and effective enforcement to ensure such accidents do not recur.