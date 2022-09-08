Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that investigations by independent agencies will not affect the ongoing peace talks with the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

His statement came a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four HNLC leaders for planting an explosion behind the staff quarters of Star Cement in East Jaintia Hills District.

The four terrorists named in the chargesheet include HNLC Chairman cum Commander-in-Chief Bobby Marwein alias Regan Marwein alias Wanbor Khardesaw alias Lung alias William, General Secretary cum Publicity Secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw alias Deng Deng alias Wadborlang Nongrum alias Wadkupar Nongrum alias Rocky Nongrum, Emmanuel Suchen alias Shwa and Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit.

Talking to the media Sangma said, “Let me give an assurance that we will ensure there is no kind of hurdle or interference or any kind of problem because of these investigations by independent agencies (NIA) and these will not and should not affect the peace talks.”

Stating that the government of India is directly involved in the proposed peace talks, he said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) knows the complications of the matter.

“So whatever discussion needs to be made with MHA, we will discuss (with them) but let me assure everybody that there will not be any hindrance or any kind of a stumble or hurdle to the peace talks,” he reiterated.

When asked, the chief minister said, "Basically the talks at an unofficial level have already started as a lot of groundwork is needed to come to the official talks."

“We have to build up confidence and discuss different matters. It is not that we meet one fine day and say let's start talking, it doesn't happen like that. Therefore, the process to come to the official talks has started and we are doing the groundwork for it and we hope very soon we are able to have the official talks. Unofficially many rounds of discussions have taken place and I cannot give too many details…,” he stated while adding “We have made a bit of headway in that and we are hopeful the official talks will start very soon.”

Sangma further maintained that it is too premature to share the agendas for the peace talks and reminded us that the HNLC is coming for unconditional talks within the parameters of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, the CM had also briefed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing talks with the HNLC during his recent visit to New Delhi.

“I briefed him on the developments that are taking place and discussions that have been taking place and how we plan to move forward and the different issues and concerns that are there which are not that serious in nature or I should say there were some points of discussion and which the discussions are going on as we speak but we are very positive, all the people who are involved in this talk are positive and we are working hard with a lot of trust and confidence that we are able to take this to a logical conclusion,” he said.

Sangma said that the government is committed to ensuring that the issue is resolved at the earliest in order to bring lasting peace to the state.

He informed that the Union Home Minister had shared some points on how to move forward with the peace talks with HNLC.