NIA gets 45 more days to probe Bangladesh activist murder case linked to Meghalaya border entry

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in New Delhi has granted the NIA an additional 45 days to complete its investigation into a case involving Bangladeshi nationals accused of illegally entering India through the Meghalaya border and allegedly being linked to the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

The accused were arrested in March 2026 and are currently under investigation for their alleged involvement in the killing, which took place in Dhaka on December 12, 2025.

On June 19, Vacation Judge Meenu Kaushik remanded three accused — Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, Alamgir Hossain, and Philip Sangma — to judicial custody. The trio had earlier been taken into NIA custody for questioning.

Earlier, on June 16, Vacation Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh allowed the NIA's plea to extend the investigation period from 90 days to 135 days, citing the complexity of the case and the need for further analysis of evidence.

According to the NIA, fresh records received from the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police are currently being examined. The agency also informed the court that new material had been received on June 8 following directions from the Supreme Court, requiring further verification through custodial interrogation.

The accused opposed the request for additional custody through their counsel. However, the agency maintained that further investigation was necessary to verify crucial facts emerging from the newly received evidence.

Investigators stated that Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain were questioned for 21 days, while Philip Sangma underwent seven days of custodial interrogation.

The NIA alleges that the accused were involved in the murder of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a political activist who gained prominence during the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh. Hadi was reportedly shot dead by assailants while travelling in an autorickshaw in Dhaka.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly fled into India through the Meghalaya border after the incident and were later apprehended by the STF in Bongaon, West Bengal, while allegedly attempting to return to Bangladesh.

The killing triggered unrest in parts of Bangladesh, and authorities there have already filed a chargesheet naming 17 individuals in connection with the case. The NIA's investigation into the cross-border aspects of the case is continuing.