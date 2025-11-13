NIA raids Tripura, Meghalaya and three other states, uncover Al-Qaeda links involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrant

The National Investigation Agency has conducted coordinated raids across Tripura and Meghalaya, alongside three other states, as part of an ongoing investigation into an Al-Qaeda terror conspiracy involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The searches, carried out on November 12 at 10 locations, focused on premises in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat linked to suspects and their associates. The operation resulted in the seizure of several digital devices and incriminating documents, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

The case, registered as RC-19/2023/NIA/DLI (Al-Qaida Gujarat case), was originally initiated by the NIA in June 2023 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

According to NIA investigations, four Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as key suspects in the conspiracy. Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam and Abdul Latif had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents. The agency has established its connections with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation.

"The men were involved in collection and transfer of funds to Al Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth," the NIA stated in its press release.

The investigation took a significant turn on November 10, 2023, when the NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused persons before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad. The probe continues as authorities work to dismantle the terror network's presence, linkages and financial channels operating within India and across the border.

The agency's focus remains on uncovering the full extent of the conspiracy and preventing further infiltration attempts through the northeastern corridor.